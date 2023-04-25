copy link
Ethereum Supply Last Active 1w-1m Hits 3-Month Low
2023-04-25 11:08
According to Glassnode data, over 7.1 million ETH reaches its lowest level of recent activity.
Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a noteworthy decline in the supply of tokens last active between one week and one month ago, reaching a 3-month low. The latest data shows that the 1-day moving average (MA) has dropped to 7,131,808.766 ETH, indicating a significant shift in activity for the cryptocurrency.
