Binance Futures Introduces BTC-Margined ETH Linear Perpetual Contract with Up to 75X Leverage

Binance Futures has announced the launch of a BTC-margined ETH linear perpetual contract on April 26th, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). The new contract will offer traders up to 75x leverage, expanding the platform's trading features and options.

The ETHBTC Linear Perpetual Contract, which falls under the USDⓈ-M category on the Binance Futures trading page, will be calculated with the respective settlement asset, such as BTC for BTC-margined perpetual contracts or USDT/BUSD for USDⓈ-M perpetual contracts.

In response to market risk conditions, Binance has noted that it may adjust the specifications of the ETHBTC Linear Perpetual Contract, encompassing the tick size, maximum leverage, initial margin, and/or maintenance margin requirements.

The Multi-Assets Mode allows users to trade the new contract across multiple margin assets, subject to applicable haircuts. As an example, by activating the Multi-Assets Mode, users can use USDT as margin when trading the ETHBTC Linear Perpetual Contract.

The fee structure for USDT-Margined Contracts will apply to the ETHBTC Linear Perpetual Contract. Additionally, all trades on this new contract will contribute to users' VIP Level calculations and fulfill the requirements for the Binance Futures Taker Program and USDⓢ-Margined Futures Liquidity Provider Program.