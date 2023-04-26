Key Points:

In 2023, the primary focus of Starknet will be on enhancing the user experience (UX). This will be followed in 2024 by an emphasis on decentralization and decisions regarding the shape of the network.

Many people have implicitly hypothesized that 2024 will be the year of network decentralization, and that this may be the moment when layer-2 would issue the STRK token to act as project governance. The year 2024 will be known as the “year of network decentralization.”

Starknet has now announced the development roadmap for the project in the year 2023.

Following that year, the company will place its attention on decentralization in addition to making decisions that define the network.

In particular, during the year 2023, Starknet will concentrate on issues such as usage efficiency, network throughput and latency, transaction costs, and transaction speed. The plan for this endeavor is as explicitly outlined below.

In accordance with this, this year is also the year when Starknet begins the “Regenesis” phase, which upgrades Cairo 0 smart contracts to Cairo 1.0 version without requiring the network to restart or having any interruptions.

The final chapter of the Starknet roadmap includes a number of major milestones, including one called “Regenesis.” From that point forward, any important future network changes will be decided by the community through decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance.

Notably, when the 2024 sharing project will be the year of network decentralization, many people have implicitly predicted that this may be the moment when layer-2 will launch the STRK token to serve as project governance. This is notable since the year 2024 will be the year the sharing project will be the year of network decentralization. Starknet made its initial announcement regarding the implementation of STRK and its deployment to the Ethereum mainnet back in November of the previous year. This announcement served to establish the tokenomics associated with the coin.

This concept is comparable to the layer-2 zkSync Era project, which likewise announced in 2024 that it will place an emphasis on network decentralization.

