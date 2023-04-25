Binance Market Update (2023-04-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,967 and $27,723 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,355, up by 0.16%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX , FIDA , and INJ , up by 32%, 18%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: