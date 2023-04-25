Exchange
Zilliqa Announces the Launch of EVM Compatibility on Mainnet, Heads Toward Zilliqa 2.0

BlockchainReporter - Shayan Chowdhury
2023-04-25 10:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Blockchain technology has been gearing up recently, with new developments and breakthroughs emerging at a rapid pace. One of the most significant advancements in recent times has been the introduction of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility on the mainnet for various blockchain networks. Zilliqa, the high-performance, high-security blockchain platform, has taken a significant stride toward achieving its ambitious goals with the announcement of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility on its mainnet. This major development accelerates the platform’s journey toward Zilliqa 2.0, opening up multiple doors for developers, users, and its community.

Zilliqa Welcomes Developers In Its V.9.0.0 Update

In a significant development, Zilliqa has announced the rollout of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility on its mainnet as part of the update v9.0.0. This crucial upgrade was deployed at 08:00 UTC on Tuesday, April 25, unlocking a new realm of possibilities for the Zilliqa ecosystem.
EVM compatibility is rolling out to the Zilliqa mainnet today!
The latest mainnet update is currently being deployed and adds support for EVM wallets and dApps, opening the Zilliqa ecosystem to greater adoption!Read the full announcement:
— Zilliqa (@zilliqa) April 25, 2023
EVM is the software platform behind Ethereum and other blockchain protocols that have implemented EVM compatibility. By integrating EVM support, Zilliqa will enable dApps written in Solidity and other EVM-compatible languages to operate seamlessly on its network. Additionally, users will now be able to transfer ZIL using popular EVM wallets, such as MetaMask.
This upgrade also empowers developers to experiment with deploying EVM smart contracts on the Zilliqa mainnet, utilizing user-friendly development tools like Hardhat and Truffle. By opening up the Zilliqa ecosystem to EVM dApps, the network sets the stage for increased accessibility, functionality, and innovation.
It’s worth noting that, following the deployment of update v9.0.0 at 08:00 UTC, the Zilliqa network will experience up to 24 hours of downtime. This temporary pause is necessary to facilitate the upgrade process, during which no transactions will be processed by the network. Users are advised to suspend mainnet deposit and withdrawal services during this network upgrade to avoid potential disruptions.

Zilliqa 2.0 To Allow Seamless Interoperability

EVM compatibility marks only the beginning of a series of significant technical advancements heading Zilliqa’s way. The blockchain development team is diligently laying the groundwork for Zilliqa 2.0 – a colossal network upgrade designed to enhance reliability and efficiency while unlocking new, innovative use cases.
EVM compatibility was initially introduced on the Zilliqa testnet in December 2022, undergoing an extensive phase of examination and fine-tuning before its rollout on the Zilliqa mainnet.
This pioneer implementation of Zilliqa’s EVM compatibility boasts several benefits, such as the capability to transfer ZIL natively, bypassing intricate conversion procedures. This advantage sets it apart from numerous layer-2 protocol implementations, making it a standout feature in the blockchain landscape.
Zilliqa CTO Richard Watts said, “That will essentially be the complete implementation of EVM compatibility. Obviously, we’re listening to our customers, and if there are compelling cases for other improvements, we should be including them.”
He further said, “Zilliqa 2.0 is a major refresh of Zilliqa. We’re taking all the lessons that we’ve learned from running this network over the last five years. We are looking at the direction of blockchain in general and specifically the direction of the company and what we’re trying to do with it.”
EVM compatibility will undergo ongoing development, with plans to enhance its functionality in the future by incorporating full interoperability between Scilla and Solidity smart contracts. Similar to the current deployment, this advancement will initially be implemented on the testnet before eventually making its way to the Zilliqa mainnet.
The introduction of EVM compatibility on the Zilliqa mainnet marks a crucial step in the expansion of Zilliqa’s ecosystem, paving the way for DeFi services deployment and streamlining adoption with native support for widely used wallets like MetaMask.
The objectives guiding Zilliqa 2.0’s development span a range of areas, including enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing scalability, as well as offering a versatile platform for developers in various industries and enabling dynamic updates to eliminate downtime associated with protocol upgrades.
