Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 53, the level is neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 53 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of greed has stayed the same at 53. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 63 and 53, indicating decreasing levels of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).





