Gibraltar Court Orders Crypto Wallet Freezes As Investigators Probe Failed Trader Globix: FT

A Gibraltar court has ordered several crypto exchanges to cooperate with the liquidators of crypto trader Globix, who are seeking to track $43 million that went astray, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Kraken have been ordered to identify the owners of suspect wallets, and Binance to freeze transfers, said the report, which cited the April 13 court order and talks with a person familiar with the search.

Gibraltar has sought to become a crypto hub, housing spot trading services for the Huobi exchange and ZUBR, a subsidiary of collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

The crypto trader stopped receiving investments in June amid crypto market turmoil, and filed for liquidation last month. Damian Carerras, its owner and director, who is from Gibraltar, told the FT the company it had tried to recover funds, but had been the victim of cyber crime and theft.