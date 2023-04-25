ETH Breaks Below Crucial Support, Crypto Daily TV 25/4/2023

Ether price struggles to maintain support

The Ether price has struggled to sustain $1,850 support since April 21, the same level it held before the rally toward $2,100 initiated on April 13. Investors have reason to question whether there are buyers, considering the 13.5% price correction in six days

Bitcoin posted biggest weekly loss since November

Bitcoin faced selling pressure in the week ended April 23 as bond yields rose and the U.S. dollar liquidity declined. The leading cryptocurrency by market value fell by 9% to $27,600, registering its largest single-week percentage loss since early November.

Binance is back in Russia

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, quietly lifted restrictions on Russian citizens and residents it had imposed over a year ago. In March 2022, after the EU sanctions Russia, Binance announced it would not support deposits from Visa and Mastercard cards issued in Russia.

The Last Session Saw BTC Fall 0.6% Against USD.

Bitcoin dropped 0.6% against the Dollar in the last session. The Williams indicator indicates an oversold market. Support is at 27138.3333 and resistance at 28064.3333.

The Williams indicator points to an oversold market.

ETH/USD Plummeted 1.4% In The Last Session.

The Ethereum-Dollar pair plummeted 1.4% in the last session. The Williams indicator indicates an oversold market. Support is at 1818.11 and resistance at 1903.881.

The Williams indicator points to an oversold market.

XRP Dropped 0.7% Against USD In The Last Session.

The Ripple-Dollar pair fell 0.7% in the last session after gaining as much as 4.2% during the session. The ROC is giving a negative signal. Support is at 0.4443 and resistance at 0.4823.

The ROC is giving a negative signal.

LTC/USD Skyrocketed 1.4% In The Last Session.

The Litecoin-Dollar pair gained 1.4% in the last session after rising as much as 2.5% during the session. The MACD is giving a negative signal. Support is at 83.5833 and resistance at 88.6633.

The MACD is currently in negative territory.

Daily Economic Calendar:

US S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices examine changes in the value of the residential real estate market in 20 regions across the US. The US S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices will be released at 13:00 GMT, the US Consumer Confidence at 14:00 GMT, and the US New Home Sales at 14:00 GMT.

US Consumer Confidence

Consumer Confidence is a leading index that measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity.

US New Home Sales

The number of New Home Sales is an important measure of housing market conditions. A high reading indicates a stronger economic outlook and consumer sentiment.

US Redbook Index

The Johnson Redbook Index measures the year-over-year same-store sales growth from a sample of large general merchandise retailers. The US Redbook Index will be released at 12:55 GMT, the UK's Public Sector Net Borrowing at 06:00 GMT, and New Zealand's Exports at 22:45 GMT.

UK Public Sector Net Borrowing

The Net Borrowing captures the amount of new debt held by the UK government, i.e., the fiscal deficit in the UK national accounts.

NZ Exports

The Exports measure the total exports of goods and services by the local economy. Steady demand for exports helps to support growth in the trade surplus.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.



