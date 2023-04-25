Key Points:

As part of its allocation, Arbitrum allocated over 90 million tokens to 125 DAO wallets.

Currently the ARB token is said to be accumulating to increase sharply.

The Arbitrum community finally agreed upon the proposals.

Arbitrum has started to completely distribute the inaugural ARB for DAOs in the ecosystem and the first batch will be delivered to DAOs that have validated the test distribution findings.

According to the previously disclosed information, this ARB allocation is not a gift but rather an initial ARB allocation of 1.13%.

The full distribution of the DAO airdrop will take place today with those that have confirmed receiving the test transaction that was sent earlier last week. For more details on the DAO distribution, please read the thread below. — Arbitrum ( , ) (@arbitrum) April 24, 2023

Moreover, according to Ember, a chain analyst, the Arbitrum Foundation has transferred 90.14 million ARBs to 125 DAO addresses. Official records state that 112,834,000 ARBs will be airdropped to 137 DAOs.

According to data from the crypto intelligence tracker Spot On Chain, Treasure DAO acquired the most ARB tokens (8 million), with 60 other wallets receiving at least 75,000 ARB tokens apiece. The top 15 wallets that earned the most ARB are as follows:

Arbitrum Starts To Fully Distribute 1.13% Of ARB For DAOs 4

90,148,325 $ARB ($120.3M) were distributed from Arbitrum: DAO Airdrop Distributor to 125 DAO wallets 3 hours ago at $1.33 per $ARB @Treasure_DAO received the most amount at 8M $ARB

60 other DAOs received the least amount at 75K $ARB each

125 out of 137 DAOs received airdrop. GMX, who was expected to also receive 8M $ARB, has been not airdropped.

$ARB slightly surged after the airdrop but is still on the downward trend — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) April 25, 2023

The announcement of Arbitrum’s airdrop generated a good reaction from ARB, and the token’s price increased; nevertheless, analysts notice that it is now in a negative trend.

According to experts, ARB distribution is expected to continue. Experts classified ARB’s stages as accumulation, distribution, and growth, forecasting a large increase in the token’s price.

Previous to then, the Arbitrum Foundation had issued a slew of reform ideas in the aftermath of its first unsuccessful effort at governance.

AIP-1.1, which addresses a smart contract lockup timetable, expenditure, budget, and transparency, is among the new suggestions. AIP-1.2, on the other hand, addresses revisions to existing governance foundational documents and reduces the proposal barrier from 5 million ARB tokens to 1 million ARB to make more accessible.

Finally, an Arbitrum proposal passed a vote session without any disagreement or back and forth, as the DAO approved AIP-1.1 and 1.2. According to the findings, 99.15% of those who voted supported the AIP-1.2, while just 0.2% opposed it.

Harold

Coincu News