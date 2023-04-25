copy link
Breaking: Coinbase CEO Launches “Stand With Crypto” NFT
2023-04-25 06:09
Coinbase News: Coinbase, the U.S. biggest crypto exchange on Monday filed a lawsuit against top financial regulators Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As Coinbase takes the legal route to seek regulatory clarity, Its CEO minted an NFT and called the community to “Stand With Crypto”.
Brian Armstrong, Coinbase CEO in a Tweet mentioned that just minted Stand with Crypto. The minted NFT is launched as a symbol of unity among the crypto community which is seeking a clear and sensible crypto policy.
As per details, the NFT is featuring a blue shield that represents a cumulative stand to protect and promote the crypto industry. The “Stand With Crypto” is reportedly an open mint NFT holdings no utility or value.
