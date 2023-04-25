GMX Votes to Integrate Chainlink's New Low-Latency Oracles

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Monday that GMX, the largest decentralized perpetual exchange operating on Arbitrum and Avalanche, has voted to integrate Chainlink's new low-latency oracles for financial market data. GMX will join as the launch partner of the new solution, integrating the low-latency oracles in its upcoming protocol GMX V2 to support perpetuals, swaps and liquidity.

The integration is set to enhance GMX’s performance, harden its data security, help mitigate the risks of frontrunning, and provide long-term sustainable access to essential Web3 infrastructure.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 2% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.022 at press time.

GMX is a decentralized, permissionless perpetual swap and spot exchange. Traders can use it to easily trade cryptocurrency on-chain just by connecting their wallets. GMX is down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $71.24