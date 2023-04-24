Visa Introduces a Roadmap for Ambitious Crypto Product

Visa aims for mainstream adoption of blockchain and stablecoin payments.

The digital payment company is hiring a senior software developer.

Visa, one of the leading digital payment companies in the world, has looked to increase its reach across the digital payment landscape via a new ambitious crypto product roadmap. On Monday, Cuy Sheffield, the Visa head of crypto, stated that the company is aiming for a further push into mainstream adoption of blockchain and stablecoin payments.

We have an ambitious crypto product roadmap @Visa and just opened a few reqs for senior software engineers to help us drive mainstream adoption of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments. — Cuy Sheffield (@cuysheffield) April 24, 2023

Recently, Sheffield tweeted a call for interested software engineers to contribute their expertise to the company. Visa is on the hunt for hiring a senior software engineer. This will help with the advanced goal, particularly creating the next generation of products powered by smart contracts and blockchain. In addition, he also linked the job application page to the tweet.

Visa Made its Intention Clear

Among other qualifications, interested software engineers should be skilled programmers with experience in scalable backend systems. Visa has made its intention clear that it will be part of the financial revolution that cryptocurrency has shown.

Visa’s latest announcement related to crypto developments comes a few weeks after the reports state that the financial services giant is pausing crypto-related activities. This is due to a lack of regularity and clarity in the industry. It appears that the regularity of development has not been affected as the company continues to develop blockchain technology.

As the crypto world continues to evolve, every firm is doing its best to be part of the crypto space. Visa’s new ambitious crypto product roadmap demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its reach in the digital payment space. Visa is positioning itself to be a major player in the growing crypto market. With the increasing popularity and acceptance of cryptocurrencies, it is no surprise that a leading digital payment company like Visa is looking to capitalize on this trend.