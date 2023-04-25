Ethereum Layer 2 Networks’ Total Value Locked Hovers At Near-Record High, Data Shows

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Layer 2 Networks’ Total Value Locked Hovers At Near-Record High, Data Shows

CoinDesk - Jocelyn Yang
2023-04-25 01:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
As ether’s price rose in April, so did the total value locked (TVL) of Ethereum layer 2, or companion, networks, reaching $10 billion on April 14, its highest level yet. TVL has subsequently declined amid a swoon in crypto prices but remains at around $9.29 billion, more than double where it stood at the start of the year, data from layer 2 analytics site L2Beat shows.
​TVL represents the overall value of crypto assets deposited in a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol or in DeFi protocols generally. The rising TVL reflects a growing interest in scaling systems.
L2Beat data shows that some five million ether (ETH) worth over $10 billion were locked on the Ethereum blockchain in mid-April as ETH rose above $2,100. TVL has dropped 10% over the past five days to its current level as ETH sank below $1,900. On Jan. 1, with ETH below $1,200, TVL was just $4.1 billion.
Messari Research Analyst Stephanie Dunbar told CoinDesk in an email that layer 2 networks’ recent TVL spike has come as users grow weary of Ethereum’s hefty fees during peak network demand periods and opt for less-expensive platforms, many of which have sprouted in recent months.

Arbitrum domination

Arbitrum One dominates the layer 2 scaling landscape, accounting for more than 66% of the market share, according to L2Beat. Optimism follows with over 20% of the market share. Both Arbitrum and Optimism are Optimistic rollups designed to reduce transaction costs.
This year, Arbitrium, the fourth-largest blockchain in TVL, has surpassed Ethereum for daily transactions, averaging about 1.2 million in March compared to the latter platform’s 1.1 million transactions, according to block explorer Arbiscan and Etherscan.
Riyad Carey, research analyst at crypto data firm Kaiko, also sees potential airdrops and enthusiasm for new chains driving layer 2 initiatives, including Arbitrum’s own airdrop of its ARB token last month. He told CoinDesk that he was “curious to see how sticky Arbitrum's users and transactions will be now that its airdrop has happened.”
Carey added that he considers TVL to be a flawed metric because it depends on the token’s price shifts. Historically, TVL and token prices rise in tandem.
Despite the price fluctuation issue, Messari’s Dunbar sees TVL as a "legitimate mechanism" for gauging "network usage, interest, as well as value considering it is representative of the market's valuation of the network.”
Pedro Lapenta, head of research at crypto asset manager Hashdex, suggested that, besides TVL, investors should analyze a network along with other metrics such as transaction volumes because “in any analysis, one isolated (metric) can not tell you the whole picture.”
“While TVL can be an easy-to-understand metric (especially for DeFi), it can also be misleading,” Lapenta told CoinDesk, pointing to a Sybil attack on Solana last year that created $7.5 billion of fake TVL.

Rising interest in ZK-rollups

Newly unveiled zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups zkSync Era and Polygon zkEVM have registered the fastest-growing TVL over the past month, with TVL rising on the latter to $5.18 million, a 14% increase over the past seven days. ZkSync Era accounted for $240 million in TVL, up 0.2% during the same period, according to L2Beat data.
ZK rollups generate cryptographic proofs to validate the authenticity of transactions. They differ from Optimistic rollups that can be challenged and assess fraudulent transactions through fraud proofs.
According to Dunbar, ZK rollups are generally considered "top-notch for scaling" because of their “high-security guarantees and fast finality times,” but the challenge remains to achieve EVM-equivalence – meaning that the experience of developing on Arbitrum and Optimism is 100% identical to the experience of developing on Ethereum – given ZK rollups' complex technical design.
“Imagine being able to deploy an app on a ZK rollup using the same tooling, infrastructure and smart contract code, or as a user being able to use the same wallets you already use," Dunbar said.
"This is what the race for zkEVMs is all about: scaling Ethereum with the benefits of zk tech, but sticking as closely as possible to the Ethereum experience," she added.
View full text