Stellar Network Records Over $270M in AUM From Asset Manager Franklin

Coinfomania - Nwani Mishael
2023-04-25 03:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
American asset management firm Franklin Templeton Investments announced on Monday that it had surpassed $270 million in assets under management (AUM) in its mutual fund dubbed the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (the “Fund”).

What is the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund?

A mutual fund is an investment plan funded by shareholders to invest in securities like stocks, bonds, short-term debts, and more. As far back as 2019, Franklin Templeton declared in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its intention to launch a mutual fund on the Stellar blockchain.
The multi-billion dollar company noted that integration with the Stellar network is not a plan to invest shareholders’ funds in cryptocurrencies. Rather, it plans to harness the blockchain technology governing Stellar in processing and recording transactions of share ownership.
With Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund making a breakthrough into the financial system, it touts itself as the first U.S.-registered fund to use a public blockchain network to host a mutual fund. The services offered by the Fund are accessible through the Benji Investments app.
Commenting on the significance of the latest initiative, Frankin Templeton’s Head of Digital Assets Roger Bayston said:
“We believe that blockchain technologies have the potential to reshape the investment management industry by providing greater transparency and lower operational costs for traditional financial products. Blockchains like [Stellar] are important to the investment process of the future, and assets built on blockchain rails [. . .] will eventually be interoperable with the rest of the digital asset ecosystem.”

Stellar Expands Collab With TradFi

Stellar’s collaboration with Franklin Templeton is not the first time the blockchain network will make an entry into the world of traditional finance (TradFi).
In 2021, Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization designed to support the development of the Stellar network, agreed to a signed partnership with the Association of the Ukrainian Banks, as part of a continued partnership with the country.
The post Stellar Network Records Over $270M in AUM from Asset Manager Franklin appeared first on Coinfomania.
