Crypto Investment Funds Have First Week of Outflows in 6 Weeks
Coindesk - Lyllah Ledesma
2023-04-24 16:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Digital asset investment funds had net outflows for the first time in six weeks last week, totaling $30 million, according to a report by CoinShares.
Outflows began on April 14, coinciding with bitcoin (BTC) reaching $30,000 for the first time in almost a year – suggesting the most recent sell-off was a result of profit-taking, CoinShares said.
The total for bitcoin outflows was $53 million last week after a four-week run of inflows.
Ether (ETH) had inflows of $17 million, suggesting investor confidence following the Shanghai network upgrade, according to the report.
