100 Days Left Until Litecoin’s Third Halving: What Do You Need to Know?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

100 Days Left Until Litecoin’s Third Halving: What Do You Need to Know?

CryptoPotato - Mandy Williams
2023-04-25 02:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Litecoin’s third halving is officially 100 days away, with the event expected to occur on August 2, 2023, at block 2,520,000. However, the date may change due to the network’s hash rate fluctuations.

Halving is a mechanism in which the rewards that crypto miners receive for validating transactions on a blockchain are cut in half. This is done to slow down the rate at which new units of a digital asset are created, thereby creating scarcity and potentially boosting the asset’s value, according to the principles of supply and demand.

By reducing the number of coins in circulation, halving is intended to counteract inflation and encourage a sustainable and stable growth trajectory for the cryptocurrency.

The Effect of Halving on the Litecoin Network

Litecoin’s halving occurs every four years after 840,000 blocks, with miners receiving 50% fewer coins than before. The blockchain has undergone two halving events since its launch in 2011, and miners are currently receiving 12.5 LTC as rewards.

Litecoin’s block mining rewards will be cut to 6.25 LTC with the upcoming halving event. At Litecoin’s genesis, miners received 50 LTC, but after the first halving on August 25, 2015, at block height 840,000, the reward was slashed to 25 LTC. On August 5, 2019, the second halving occurred at block height 1,680,000, and the reward was further reduced by half.

Currently, about 576 blocks are mined on the Litecoin network each day, creating 7,200 LTC. However, after the third halving, the daily LTC production will be reduced to 3,600. As a result, the supply rate of LTC will decrease, potentially triggering a surge in demand from investors. This could positively impact the overall value of the assets.

How Will Litecoin’s Third Halving Affect LTC?

There has been much speculation about the impact of the halving event on Litecoin’s price. While some members of the crypto community believe the asset’s value will increase following the event, others think the halving will have no impact as it has been already priced in.

The optimistic outlook regarding Litecoin’s halving event is rooted in the historical price trends of Bitcoin following its own halving, which also takes place every four years. Like Litecoin, Bitcoin’s halving helps reduce the inflation rate and cuts miners’ block rewards by 50%.

Given Bitcoin’s dominance, its halvings have historically caused significant disruptions in the market. Following Bitcoin’s halving in 2016 and 2020, the market experienced rallies that resulted in many crypto assets reaching new all-time highs in the years that followed.

However, on-chain data shows that Litecoin’s previous halving events have failed to produce the same effects. LTC prices in 2015 and 2019 were, for the most part, unresponsive to the network’s halving. Before the most recent halving, Litecoin’s value declined and continued after the event. Therefore, it is uncertain which direction Litecoin’s price will move after the halving.

The post 100 Days Left Until Litecoin’s Third Halving: What Do You Need to Know? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text