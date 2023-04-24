Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund Surpasses $270 Million in AUM

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund Surpasses $270 Million in AUM

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-24 17:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Franklin Templeton has announced that the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund’s AUM has exceeded $270 million.
  • The transfer agent for the Fund keeps the official record of share ownership using a customized blockchain-integrated system that presently uses the Stellar blockchain network for transaction activity.
  • One BENJI token represents one share of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund.
Franklin Templeton stated that the assets under management (AUM) of its Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX) had topped $270 million as of March 31, 2023.
The transfer agent for the Fund keeps the official record of share ownership using a customized blockchain-integrated system that presently uses the Stellar blockchain network for transaction activity. The Fund, which is accessible via the Benji Investments app, is the first US-registered fund to utilize a public blockchain to handle transactions and record share ownership.
Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, stated:
“Blockchains like Stellar’s are important to the investment process of the future, and assets built on blockchain rails, like the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, will eventually be interoperable with the rest of the digital asset ecosystem.”
Franklin Templeton is a multinational investment management organization headquartered in California, USA, that was formed in 1947. It provides a diverse variety of financial services, such as mutual funds, retirement plans, and institutional services. The business is one of the biggest investment companies, managing about $1.5 trillion in assets.
One BENJI token represents one share of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund. Token holders may acquire exposure to the fund through digital wallets by downloading the Benji Investments app from mobile app stores. Stellar Development Foundation continues to acknowledge these tokens’ functionality and future uses in the digital ecosystem.
Stellar is a layer-1 open-source, decentralized, peer-to-peer blockchain network that allows developers to build apps, produce assets, and link to existing financial rails.
The Stellar Development Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2014 to aid in the development and expansion of the open-source Stellar blockchain network. The Foundation contributes to the upkeep of Stellar’s code base, supports the technical business communities that surround Stellar and serves as a liaison with regulators and institutions.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text