Binance to Launch Crypto ChatGPT-Powered Bot That Trained on Over 1,000 Courses

Key Points:

Binance recently released Sensei, a new crypto AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT.

Sensei can only cover mainstream coins and protocols, and other information is still incomplete.

The chatbot is not intended to provide any form of specific advice, and all Academy content is prepared for informational and educational purposes only.

Binance has recently launched Sensei, a crypto AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT and claims to have been trained on over 1,000 articles and courses on Binance Academy.

The robot is designed to assist users in efficiently obtaining answers to their queries using content from the Binance Academy platform. However, the robot can only cover mainstream coins and protocols, and other information is still incomplete. There is no introduction of trading platforms such as Coinbase, and no introduction of popular MEME coins.

Additionally, the chatbot is integrated with and powered by ChatGPT, and depending on your questions, the responses provided by Chatbot to you may also contain publicly available third-party information, views and opinions, obtained from the internet. Therefore, it is important to understand that all such content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind.

While the chatbot is a useful tool, it is important to remember that it is not a substitute for professional financial advice. All Academy content is prepared and presented solely for informational and educational purposes only, and is subject to further changes and updates at any time.

According to the statement, Academy content should not be relied upon or form the basis for making any investment decision or be construed as a recommendation to engage in any transaction or be construed as a recommendation of any investment strategy.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.