Dormant Bitcoin Address Awakens After 12 Years, Holding 1,000 BTC
Binance News Team
2023-04-24 13:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Whale alert, a long-dormant Bitcoin address, inactive for 12 years, has recently sprung back into action. The address held a staggering 1,000 BTC, equivalent to $27,456,958 at the time of activation.
While the reason for the sudden reactivation remains a mystery, the event underscores the persistent allure of Bitcoin as a long-term investment for some holders.
