MATIC Plummets Despite Massive Transfer; Indicators Foresee Reversal

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MATIC Plummets Despite Massive Transfer; Indicators Foresee Reversal

CoinEdition by Kelvin Munene
2023-04-24 12:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points
  • Bears dominate the MATIC market, but investors eye buying opportunities.
  • Keltner Channel suggests a potential decline, but a rebound from the lower band is possible.
  • Oversold MATIC may experience price correction, but rebound strength remains uncertain.
The Polygon (MATIC) market has been dominated by bears over the last 24 hours, with values plunging from an intraday high of $1.03 to a low of $0.9822. This decline occurred despite the transfer of 60,000,000 MATIC (59,472,041 USD) from Polygon Staking to Binance on April 23rd.
As of press time, the MATIC price has fallen 4.03% to $0.9878, indicating the market’s bearishness.
During the correction, the market capitalization fell by 3.73% to $9,140,529,250, while the 24-hour trading volume increased by 34.14% to $446,285,122. The transfer of 60,000,000 MATIC is a significant indicator that investors may take advantage of the token’s current depreciation to buy in, despite the recent market collapse.
MATIC/USD 24-hour price chart (source: CoinMarketCap)
The movement of the Keltner Channel bands southward on the MATIC/USD 4-hour price chart implies that bears are taking control of the market and that a probable decline is brewing. The top bar hits $1.602, the middle bar $1.022, and the bottom bar $0.982, demonstrating this action.
However, the price action has bounced off the lower band, forming a green candlestick, indicating that there may be a potential buying opportunity as the price may rebound from the lower band.
The MACD blue line trend in the negative zone with a value of -0.024 represents the market’s pessimistic attitude. However, the MACD histogram displays signals of a probable bullish crossing, suggesting that the bearish momentum is diminishing and a trend reversal is possible.
MATIC/USD chart (source: TradingView)
The MATIC price chart’s Relative Strength Index rating of 31.28 indicates that the MATIC token is now oversold and may be ready for a price correction. This move backs the histogram on the MACD indicator, which shows increasing bullish momentum and could indicate a potential buying opportunity for traders looking to enter the market.
On the other hand, the Bull Bear Power rating of -0.047 shows that the rebound may not be strong enough to support a long-term bullish trend, and traders should keep an eye on the market for any signals of a reversal.
MATIC/USD chart (source: TradingView)
Despite recent bearish market trends, the transfer of 60 million MATIC to Binance suggests potential buying opportunities for investors as the token may rebound from oversold levels.
Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and information shared in this price prediction are published in good faith. Readers must do their research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be liable for direct or indirect damage or loss.
View full text