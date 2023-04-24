BNB Chain Launches Innovation Bootcamp

With surging demand for blockchain technology, developers need to acquire the necessary skills for creating innovative Web3 applications. BNB Chain has addressed this demand with the introduction of a new worldwide initiative, the BNB Chain Bootcamp, which aims to expedite high-quality Web3 development in multiple regions.

The BNB Chain Bootcamp is a global open program, aimed at assembling the finest industry talent to educate and mentor developers in cutting-edge Web3 development technologies, while also rewarding exceptional projects from the program. BNB Chain seeks to foster a vibrant developer community that can build on their platform, exchange experiences, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects. The program targets developers from various backgrounds:

1. Student developers pursuing computer science or related fields with a keen interest in blockchain technology.

2. Web2 developers experienced in traditional development eager to explore Web3.

3. Web3 developers familiar with the blockchain ecosystem keen on the BNB Chain platform.

Participants should have basic knowledge of a programming language, such as JavaScript, Python, C++, or Java, ensuring preparedness for the extensive Web3-related curriculum.