Over 53% of Bitcoin Supply Inactive for 2+ Years Hits All-Time High
Binance News Team
2023-04-24 11:12
The percentage of inactive Bitcoin (BTC) supply, specifically supply that has not been active for over two years, has reached an all-time high of 53.583%.
This development signifies a substantial uptick in inactive Bitcoin holdings, indicating that many holders are adopting a long-term investment strategy for their cryptocurrencies. The escalating dormancy of the Bitcoin supply might have the potential to impact the market and generate prospects for both new and seasoned investors.
