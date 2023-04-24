A wallet that participated in Ethereum’s initial coin offering (ICO) in 2016, which remained dormant since then, has finally woken up after seven years and seven months.

According to a tweet by on-chain analysis firm Lookonchain, the address transferred one ether (ETH) to a new address about 13 hours ago, marking its first transaction. The crypto community speculates that it is a test transaction. However, the ICO wallet has not made any other transactions since.

At the time of the ICO, the wallet received 2,365 ETH, valued at around $733.51, as the token sale price was $0.311. However, the assets are worth roughly $4.36 million at the current market price of ETH, signaling nearly 600,000% ROI.

The ICO participant has joined the list of previously inactive addresses that have suddenly come to life and started transferring their assets. In December, two Ethereum addresses that had been dormant since October 2018 made significant transfers of 22,982 ETH for the first time.

Aside from Ethereum, there have also been reports of dormant Bitcoin (BTC) addresses becoming active again.

One striking example is a wallet that received 6,071 BTC in 2013 and recently sent 2,071 BTC to a new address. At the time of the initial transaction, the value of one BTC was $663, and the total worth of the wallet was over $4 million.

However, by April 2023, when it was reactivated, the value of the stash had skyrocketed to $176 million, and $60 million worth of assets were transferred out.

In March 2022, another Bitcoin address was activated for the first time in 11 years. The address held 489 BTC worth merely $50 in 2010. By the activation date, the assets were worth over $20 million.

The post Ethereum ICO Participant Wakes Up to $4.42M in ETH After 8 Years appeared first on CryptoPotato.