Musician Grimes Willing to “split 50% Royalties” With AI-generated Music

The swift rise of artificial intelligence (AI)- generated art has shaken creatives across various industries. While many have highlighted copyright infringement issues involving AI-generated art, not all artists are against the fusion of AI and their intellectual property.

According to a tweet from Canadian musician and producer Grimes, she says will treat AI creators using her voice the same as other artists she collaborates with. Grimes wrote that she would want to “split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song” that uses her voice.

I'll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. pic.twitter.com/KIY60B5uqt — (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

Grimes mentioned that she has no label, and therefore, “no bindings” to any major entity in the music industry which could cause IP rights issues. The artist continued to say she finds it “cool to be fused with a machine” and that she is in favor of open-sourcing art, ultimately “killing copyright.”

She continued saying she is “curious” about what creators can do with the technology and is “interested in being a Guinea pig.”

In the initial tweet, Grime posted an article on the recent outcry surrounding AI-generated tracks of Drake and the Weekend which have been floating around the internet. On April 13 music industry giant Universal Music Group sent an email to all major streaming services to block AI from accessing its catalogs for learning purposes.

The company said it won’t hesitate to do what is necessary to protect its rights and those of the artists it represents.

In a separate statement from Grimes, she revealed that she is creating a voice simulation program along with a team of developers, which will be made publicly available.

We're making a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also upload stems and samples for ppl to train their own — (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

However, AI-generated deep fakes utilizing images and voices of individuals are already causing major headaches and ethical concerns.

Recently a German tabloid used AI to generate a fake interview with the former Formula One driver Michael Schumacher. Concerns are even circulating within the companies producing the technology, after reports revealed Google employees’ worries over its forthcoming AI-chatbot.