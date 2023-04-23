SOL’s Quarterly Growth Gives Investors Something to Smile About

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SOL’s Quarterly Growth Gives Investors Something to Smile About

Coinedition - Steven Walgenbach
2023-04-24 15:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Messari recently tweeted the key points from their latest Solana analysis.
  • The analysis shows that the SOL network experienced network growth over the last quarter.
  • At press time, SOL’s price is down more than 4%, according to CoinMarketCap.
The blockchain intelligence firm Messari (@MessariCrypto) tweeted yesterday regarding Solana (SOL). In the tweet, Messari shared some of the key points from a recent report compiled by one of their analysts for Q1 2023.
.@JamesTrautman_ 's State of @solana Q1 23' report +Market cap rebounded, increasing 118.1% QoQ+TVL denominated in USD increased by 23.5%+NFT sales denominated in $SOL increased 19.3%, reaching ATHsFREE report link in the next tweet pic.twitter.com/xB4O2BSzib
— Messari (@MessariCrypto) April 23, 2023
The first key point from the report is that the market cap for SOL rebounded over the last quarter. The tweet added that the Ethereum-killer’s market cap has increased by approximately 118.1% since the end of the previous quarter.
Secondly, the Total Value Locked (TVL) for SOL denominated in USD increased by approximately 23.5%. The last key point from the report is that the number of NFT sales denominated in SOL increased by 19.3% — reaching new all-time highs.
At press time, the price of SOL stands at $21.22 according to CoinMarketCap. This is after the altcoin’s price dropped 4.24% over the last 24 hours. Solana will also want to move on from the last 7 days as the ecosystem’s native token has fallen nearly 16% over the past week.
SOL was, however, able to reach a 24-hour high of $22.22, but is currently trading closer to its daily low of $21.07. Daily trading volume for the altcoin has risen 32.81% and currently totals $357,453,241.
The altcoin was also outperformed by the two market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the last 24 hours. Currently, SOL is down 2.49% against BTC and 2.19% against ETH. As a result, 1 SOL is worth approximately 0.0007806 BTC and 0.01157 ETH.
Daily chart for SOL/USDT (Source: TradingView)
At press time, SOL’s price is seeking support from the key price level at $21. This level is the altcoin’s last hope before it drops down to the next key support level at $18.70 in the coming week.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post SOL’s Quarterly Growth Gives Investors Something to Smile About appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text