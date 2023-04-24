Binance Market Update (2023-04-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,170 and $28,023 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,320, down by -1.29%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include IDEX , BEL , and VITE , up by 21%, 9%, and 6%, respectively.

Market movers: