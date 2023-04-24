NEAR Foundation Partners With Cosmose to Bring Web3 and AI to Retail, Builds a Crypto Payment System Kai-Ching

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NEAR Foundation Partners With Cosmose to Bring Web3 and AI to Retail, Builds a Crypto Payment System Kai-Ching

BlockchainReporter by Shayan Chowdhury
2023-04-24 09:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The retail industry is no stranger to technological advancements. Over the years, it has embraced e-commerce, augmented reality, and digital marketing, to name a few. Now, two groundbreaking technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Web3, are converging to spark a revolution in retail that promises to transform customer experiences without compromising privacy and security. As one of the frontrunners in AI-driven retail innovation, Cosmose AI has recently attracted a strategic partnership from the NEAR Foundation to further drive its retail sector.

Cosmose AI Meets NEAR Foundation’s Web3 Expertise

Cosmose AI, a company established nine years ago, harnesses AI analytics to monitor in-store foot traffic and interact with consumers online. It is now collaborating with Near, a blockchain protocol that rivals Ethereum. Together, they are developing a payment system that enables users to make purchases using cryptocurrency at reduced transaction fees, resulting in cost savings for both buyers and merchants.
The #NEAR Foundation has partnered with Cosmose AI to personalize retail with #Web3 experiences Learn all about “Shoppertainment” and how #NEAR’s tech is set to be used here:Note: This post may or may not have been written by AI
— NEAR Protocol |At Consensus! (@NEARProtocol) April 24, 2023
Leveraging the NEAR Blockchain Operating System (BOS) and AI-driven retail personalization, Cosmose empowers users with access to their data and tailored suggestions. This shift towards a decentralized, user-centric Web3 future highlights the potential of AI and blockchain to revolutionize existing business frameworks in the retail industry.
By harnessing NEAR’s technology and ecosystem, Cosmose can transform traditional retail business models and create ultra-personalized shopping experiences that foster loyalty and satisfaction. These experiences will encompass its flagship mobile app, KaiKai, and a range of AI-based personalization tools.
In collaboration with the partnership, the Near Foundation, a non-profit entity supporting the development of the NEAR protocol’s ecosystem, has made a strategic investment in Cosmose. Though the investment amount remains undisclosed, this funding round elevates the company’s valuation to $500 million, a significant increase from its $100 million valuation after securing $15 million in Series A financing back in 2020.

Kai-Ching Lowers Transaction Fee

KaiKai, the flagship product of Cosmose AI, ingeniously combines shopping, retail, and gamification to establish an entirely new category: Shoppertainment. This innovative mobile shopping experience is built using the BOS as its backbone, enhancing brand discovery and engagement by making the process more enjoyable and rewarding for users.
Miron Mironiuk, founder and CEO of Cosmose, said, “NEAR is the most secure, scalable, and sustainable blockchain protocol. As such, we’re grateful for the ongoing support from NEAR Foundation and are excited about what’s to come.”
Leveraging NEAR, Cosmose empowers retailers to foster more robust customer connections while simultaneously tackling privacy and data security concerns inherent in traditional Web2 retail data collection methods. Cosmose and its innovative KaiKai mobile app have gained the trust of leading brands such as LVMH, Richemont, L’Oréal, and Estée Lauder.
Mironiuk added, “Having built on NEAR in 2022 and while working with NEAR Foundation, we discovered that our visions for the Web3-driven future are aligned.”
KaiKai also incorporates a native cryptocurrency called Kai-Ching, functioning similarly to traditional retail rewards programs. However, Cosmose’s AI offers more recommendations and reward suggestions, allowing customers to conveniently conduct transactions on the NEAR blockchain using a dedicated KaiKai crypto wallet.
Marieke Flament, CEO of the Near Foundation, said, “We’re excited to support Cosmose as it continues to scale rapidly and create new ways for retailers to offer customers the best offline and online shopping experiences. Cosmose has already been building on NEAR testnet, and with this additional support, it will have many more opportunities to grow and expand its offerings with Web3 in a sustainable, transparent, and infinitely scalable way.”
In essence, NEAR is assisting Cosmose in transferring user data onto its blockchain and developing a system that allows users to view the tracking information, including their location, app usage, browsed products, and duration of the engagement.
The objective is to store user data on their devices through edge computing and empower individuals to choose their preferred tracking levels, ultimately receiving more or fewer product recommendations and rewards based on their preferences.
View full text