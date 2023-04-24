Cardano Dominates NFT Sales: Unmatched Volume in Red Market!

Key Points:

According to recently published data from Crypto Slam, most major blockchain platforms have experienced a significant drop in NFT sales volume.

However, amidst this decline, Cardano is shining bright as a beacon of growth. In fact, it has emerged as the fifth-largest platform in terms of sales, reporting a sales volume of $265,335, which marks a whopping 22.05% increase. This starkly contrasts Ethereum, which saw a 20.04% decline to $18 million, Solana with a 56.89% drop to $4 million, and Polygon’s 52.93% decrease to $428,626.

Not only that, but Cardano’s NFT ecosystem has also experienced growth in other key metrics. For instance, the number of transactions rose by 10.65% to 3,419, while the number of buyers increased by 8.44% to 1,349. In comparison, Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon all witnessed reductions in both transactions and buyers. In fact, Solana saw the most significant drops of 33.45% and 44.86% in transactions and buyers, respectively.

But what exactly is driving Cardano’s success in the NFT market? Well, it appears that several popular NFT collections have contributed to its impressive performance. These include The Ape Society, Clay Nation by Clay Mates, and Zesty Zebras, among others. Book.io – Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Goofy Gophers Mining Club, and Dead Rabbit Weapons are also notable collections on the Cardano blockchain. The Mallard Order and OTK – Pirates round out the top 11 most popular NFTs on the Cardano blockchain.

Cardano’s positive performance in the NFT market amidst an overall decline in the space is a testament to its potential and growing appeal to both creators and collectors. It will be interesting to see how this trend plays out in the coming months and whether Cardano can maintain its momentum.

