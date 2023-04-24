copy link
Binance Options Set to Launch BNBUSDT Daily Options on April 25, 2023
Binance News Team
2023-04-24 06:20
Binance Options is introducing BNBUSDT Daily Options starting from April 25, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). These European-style options contracts will be listed every day at 08:00 (UTC).
It should be noted that if the listing of a new BNBUSDT Daily Option coincides with the expiration of a Weekly, Monthly or Quarterly Option contract, the Daily Option will not be listed on that day.
BNBUSDT Daily Options will have a trading lifetime of two days, expiring at 08:00 (UTC), and no more than two BNBUSDT Daily Options contracts will be listed at any given time. For further information, users are advised to review the Binance Options Contract Specifications.
