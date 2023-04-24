copy link
Binance to Support Flow (FLOW) and Shentu (CTK) Network Upgrades on April 24, 2023
Binance News Team
2023-04-24 05:16
Binance has announced its support for the upcoming network upgrades for Flow (FLOW) and Shentu (CTK). The Flow (FLOW) network upgrade is scheduled for April 26, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC), with deposits and withdrawals of FLOW being suspended approximately from 14:00 (UTC).
Meanwhile, the Shentu (CTK) network upgrade will occur at block height 12,926,000 or around April 26, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of CTK will be suspended roughly from April 25, 2023, at 23:00 (UTC).
Users should note that trading for both FLOW and CTK will not be impacted during these upgrades. Binance will manage all technical requirements for users holding FLOW and CTK in their accounts. The exchange will reinstate deposits and withdrawals once it determines the upgraded networks are stable, without further notice.
