Binance to Support Flow (FLOW) and Shentu (CTK) Network Upgrades on April 24, 2023

Binance has announced its support for the upcoming network upgrades for Flow (FLOW) and Shentu (CTK). The Flow (FLOW) network upgrade is scheduled for April 26, 2023, at 15:00 (UTC), with deposits and withdrawals of FLOW being suspended approximately from 14:00 (UTC).

Meanwhile, the Shentu (CTK) network upgrade will occur at block height 12,926,000 or around April 26, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of CTK will be suspended roughly from April 25, 2023, at 23:00 (UTC).