copy link
create picture
more
Binance to Resume Spot Trailing Stop Order Feature on April 24, 2023
Binance News Team
2023-04-23 16:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced that the spot trailing stop order feature will resume on April 24, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC), following a temporary suspension due to a bug.
On March 24, 2023, at 11:27 (UTC), the matching engine on the Binance platform encountered an issue with a trailing stop order, prompting a temporary suspension of the feature. During a two-hour maintenance period, all deposits, withdrawals, and spot trading activities were halted. Eventually, at 13:30 UTC, normal operations resumed with the exception of trailing stop orders.
View full text