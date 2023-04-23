Binance to Resume Spot Trailing Stop Order Feature on April 24, 2023

Binance has announced that the spot trailing stop order feature will resume on April 24, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC), following a temporary suspension due to a bug.

On March 24, 2023, at 11:27 (UTC), the matching engine on the Binance platform encountered an issue with a trailing stop order, prompting a temporary suspension of the feature. During a two-hour maintenance period, all deposits, withdrawals, and spot trading activities were halted. Eventually, at 13:30 UTC, normal operations resumed with the exception of trailing stop orders.