Bitcoin, Ether Gain, but Hold Losses for the Week; U.S. Equity Futures Lose Ground

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin, Ether Gain, but Hold Losses for the Week; U.S. Equity Futures Lose Ground

Forkast - Tom Zuo
2023-04-24 13:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin opened the week higher on Monday morning in Asia, but was boxed in below US$28,000 after a slide over the weekend. Ether and most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies edged up, but still logged losses for the last seven days from a correction that kicked in after recent rallies. XRP led the winners. U.S. equity futures fell in Asia ahead of a raft of first-quarter earnings from major U.S. corporations in the week ahead, with one forecast predicting an overall decline in the numbers.

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin edged up 0.97% to US$27,805 in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, but held a weekly loss of 6.90%, according to CoinMarketCap data. The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped to $27,169 on Saturday, the lowest since March 24. However the token is still up 65% from the start of the year.
  • Bitcoin’s price surge this year has prompted some profit taking, Kasper Vandeloock, chief executive officer of quantitative trading firm Musca Capital, said in an interview. He added that he expects more downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price because the U.S. government plans to sell its holding of 41,490 Bitcoin (US$1.1 billion) this year.
  • Bitcoin will need to find buying support at US$27,500 to weaken the downtrend, according to John Isige, analyst at crypto trading platform Vauld.
  • Ether moved up 1.05% to US$1,876, but like many other top 10 tokens is on a losing streak for the seven days, down 9.94%. The second largest cryptocurrency has lost most of its gains since April 12, when the Ethereum blockchain completed the Shanghai hard fork.
  • XRP led the winners, rising 3.48% to US$0.4823, but also down 5.84% for the week.
  • The total crypto market capitalization edged up 0.16% in the past 24 hours to US$1.17 trillion. The total trading volume over the last 24 hours dipped 6.30% to US$29.41 billion.
  • In the non-fungible token (NFT) market, the Forkast 500 NFT index fell 0.74% to 3,786.45 in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 6.47% for the week. The index is a proxy measure of the performance of the global NFT market and includes 500 eligible smart contracts on any given day. It is managed by CryptoSlam, a sister company of Forkast.News under the Forkast.Labs umbrella.
  • The hype for low-market-cap meme coins and NFTs, following the stagnation in larger NFT communities such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, has kicked off new price patterns in cryptocurrencies and NFTs, adding to volatility, said Yohann Calpu, an analyst at Forkast Labs.
  • U.S. stock futures traded lower as of 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 futures both fell 0.26%. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.28%. The three indexes edged up on Friday, but closed the week lower on a mixed outlook for the U.S. economy.
  • U.S. business activities in April were expanding at the fastest pace in 11 months, according to a report by S&P Global Inc. on Friday, but other economic data last week pointed to a slowdown in the labor market, retail sales and manufacturing.
  • Amid this mixed picture, more than one third of S&P 500 companies will release first quarter earnings this week, including Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon. Financial data services provider Refinitiv expects year-on-year earnings of S&P 500 companies in the first quarter to drop 4.7%, according to a report released on Friday.
  • Adding yet more to this confused brew, several Federal Reserve officials last week said they envisioned more interest rate hikes in 2023 as they aren’t convinced inflation is under control, which raised concerns about a hard landing and possible recession for the U.S. economy.
  • U.S. interest rates are currently between 4.75% to 5%, the highest since June 2006. Analysts at the CME Group now see a 10.9% chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting on May 3, while 89.1% predict a 25-basis-point increase, up from 82.1% on Friday.
View full text