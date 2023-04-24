Bitcoin, Ether Gain, but Hold Losses for the Week; U.S. Equity Futures Lose Ground

Bitcoin opened the week higher on Monday morning in Asia, but was boxed in below US$28,000 after a slide over the weekend. Ether and most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies edged up, but still logged losses for the last seven days from a correction that kicked in after recent rallies. XRP led the winners. U.S. equity futures fell in Asia ahead of a raft of first-quarter earnings from major U.S. corporations in the week ahead, with one forecast predicting an overall decline in the numbers.

Fast facts