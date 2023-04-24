Blockchain Game Developer GOMBLE Completes Seed Funding Led By Binance Labs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blockchain Game Developer GOMBLE Completes Seed Funding Led By Binance Labs

CoinCu - Foxy
2023-04-24 02:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Blockchain game developer GOMBLE has completed a seed round led by Binance Labs.
  • The investment, the amount invested, and the Valuation were not disclosed.
  • GOMBLE released its first game, Rumby Stars, which is currently receiving the attention and investment of many significant crypto investment funds.
According to Korean media Hankyung, game chain developer GOMBLE has completed a seed round led by Binance Labs.
This investment is led by BinanceLabs, Spartan, and Shima Capital, which are well-known venture capital firms in the Web 3 world, with participation from Altos Ventures, Animoca Brands, Crit Ventures, Planetarium, and others. The investment amount and company value were not disclosed.
Gomble is a token economy-based blockchain game developer and also a subsidiary of 111 Percent, a Korean casual mobile game publisher. It is pioneering the game market based on its comprehensive user base, global expertise, and ability to produce quickly and accurately.
“Unlike existing blockchain games that focus on core games, Gomble aims at the global market as a casual genre blockchain game so that even new users can enjoy it. We will try to provide more diverse games and services,”
Byun Ji-hoon, CEO of Gomble said.
In particular, starting with Rumby Stars, which will be released in the first half of this year, we want to be at the forefront of developing games where all users value the fun essence of games equally. Currently, the project deserves the attention and favor of significant investors in the crypto and web3 industry.
Rumby Stars is a social casual gaming platform where users can team up to enjoy and compete in various PVP-based casual games. Participants can communicate with users in different communities like Discord and mobile apps and participate in events. With a slight mobile launch in Southeast Asia in early May, Rumby Stars will gradually expand to the Americas, South America, East Asia, and Europe.
With this investment, Gomble plans to focus on developing and recruiting design talent, investing in infrastructure to deliver real-time services, and marketing for a soft launch and market expansion.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text