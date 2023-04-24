Blockchain Game Developer GOMBLE Completes Seed Funding Led By Binance Labs

Key Points:

Blockchain game developer GOMBLE has completed a seed round led by Binance Labs.

The investment, the amount invested, and the Valuation were not disclosed.

GOMBLE released its first game, Rumby Stars, which is currently receiving the attention and investment of many significant crypto investment funds.

According to Korean media Hankyung, game chain developer GOMBLE has completed a seed round led by Binance Labs.

This investment is led by BinanceLabs, Spartan, and Shima Capital, which are well-known venture capital firms in the Web 3 world, with participation from Altos Ventures, Animoca Brands, Crit Ventures, Planetarium, and others. The investment amount and company value were not disclosed.

Gomble is a token economy-based blockchain game developer and also a subsidiary of 111 Percent, a Korean casual mobile game publisher. It is pioneering the game market based on its comprehensive user base, global expertise, and ability to produce quickly and accurately.

“Unlike existing blockchain games that focus on core games, Gomble aims at the global market as a casual genre blockchain game so that even new users can enjoy it. We will try to provide more diverse games and services,” Byun Ji-hoon, CEO of Gomble said.

In particular, starting with Rumby Stars, which will be released in the first half of this year, we want to be at the forefront of developing games where all users value the fun essence of games equally. Currently, the project deserves the attention and favor of significant investors in the crypto and web3 industry.

Rumby Stars is a social casual gaming platform where users can team up to enjoy and compete in various PVP-based casual games. Participants can communicate with users in different communities like Discord and mobile apps and participate in events. With a slight mobile launch in Southeast Asia in early May, Rumby Stars will gradually expand to the Americas, South America, East Asia, and Europe.

With this investment, Gomble plans to focus on developing and recruiting design talent, investing in infrastructure to deliver real-time services, and marketing for a soft launch and market expansion.

