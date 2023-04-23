Arbitrum Protocol Surpasses ETH in Daily Activity for Second Time

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Arbitrum Protocol Surpasses ETH in Daily Activity for Second Time

Coinedition - Ross
2023-04-23 14:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Arbitrum One’s performance led to the network surpassing 200 million transactions, attracting attention.
  • Decline in hype around the network resulted in a decrease in network activity and transaction volume.
  • Despite high activity, the number of active developers and code commits on GitHub declined.
The Arbitrum protocol recently hit over 200 million transactions. Experts claim the protocol’s mainnet, Arbitrum One’s performance is the reason behind it. What can the market anticipate when it comes to Arbitrum’s token airdrop?
Arbitrum One has reached the 200m transaction milestone! We appreciate all the builders and communities that have made this possible in such a short time.Let’s keep building Arbitrum, together. pic.twitter.com/GDEJc68ysM
— Arbitrum ( , ) (@arbitrum) April 20, 2023
Initially, Arbitrum garnered significant interest when it announced the release of its long-awaited token airdrop. The protocol even surpassed Ethereum in terms of daily active addresses due to the excitement surrounding the event. However, as time went on, the buzz surrounding the Arbitrum network began to dwindle.
Subsequently, the decline in hype around Arbitrum resulted in a decrease in network activity and transaction volume. Additionally, the brief period during which Arbitrum surpassed Ethereum in terms of daily activity was dismissed as a singular occurrence.
However, Arbitrum has once again surpassed Ethereum in terms of daily activity. This recent development suggests that the heightened level of activity on the Arbitrum network might be a pattern rather than a one-time occurrence.
Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Optimism Daily Activity Levels by Artemis
The extensive adoption of the Arbitrum protocol has corresponded to a significant rise in the total value locked (TVL) in its smart contracts. According to Artemis’ data, except for Ethereum, the Arbitrum protocol has outperformed most other projects in this regard, with its TVL reported to be $2.2 billion at present.
Arbitrum’s TVL as per Artemis
Although Arbitrum’s protocol experienced high activity, the same cannot be said for its GitHub. Token Terminal’s data showed a significant decline in the number of active developers on the network over the past few months. Moreover, the number of code commits to Arbitrum’s GitHub has dropped by 51.4% in the last 90 days.
Drop in Arbitrum’s active developer rates by Token Terminal
If this trend continues, it could take Arbitrum longer than other protocols to introduce new features and upgrades, potentially leading to a loss of its dominant position in the market.
Despite the positive performance of the protocol, the overall sentiment around ARB has been negative. Santiment’s data indicated a sharp decline in weighted sentiment over the last few days, accompanied by a drop in the velocity of the ARB token. This decline in sentiment and trading frequency caused the price of ARB to plummet on the charts.
Arbitrum’s Price vs Velocity vs Weighted Sentiment by Santiment
The post Arbitrum Protocol Surpasses ETH In Daily Activity For Second Time appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text