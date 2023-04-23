Exchange
PackShieldAlert Cites Wintermute Exploiter Holds 28% of $3CRV After Hack

Coinedition - Ross
2023-04-23 13:34
  • Wintermute’s stolen funds were deposited into the Curve platform, according to Etherscan data.
  • The Wintermute Exploiter-labeled address holds the highest percentage (28%) of $3CRV.
  • Wintermute integrated with CoinRoutes to provide increased liquidity provider options for investors.
PeckShieldAlert recently shared an update about the stolen Wintermute funds, in their latest tweet. The PackShieldAlert community contributor reportedly detected that the Wintermute Exploiter-labeled address now holds the highest percentage (28%) of $3CRV.
#PeckShieldAlert Our community contributor has detected that Wintermute Exploiter-labeled address has become the largest holder of $3CRV (28%).Wintermute suffered a $160 million exploit in September 2022, and the exploiter deposited a whopping $114 million into #Curve… https://t.co/i1ImJejEiq pic.twitter.com/aUeGskYv44
— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) April 23, 2023
Additionally, the crypto platform also stated that in September 2022, Wintermute experienced a $160 million exploit, and the perpetrator deposited a staggering $114 million into the Curve platform, according to data from Etherscan.
Curve.fi DAI/USDC/USDT Token Holders as per Etherscan
As per the data, Wintermute Exploiter’s wallet address 0x6c3F90f043a72FA612cbac8115EE7e52BDe6E490 holds a total of 111,953,508.959916301101032331 Curve.fi DAI/USDC/USDT tokens out of a total supply of 397,988,859.53 tokens.
PackShieldAlert’s older post suggested that the exploit at @wintermute_t resulted in a theft of $160M, with stablecoins ($DAI, $USDT, $USDC, $USDP) accounting for approximately 73% of the stolen funds, worth $118.4 million, while $WBTC and $ETH made up 8% and 6%, respectively.
Moreover, Etherscan data noted that back then, the exploiter behind @wintermute_t was the third-largest holder of 3CRV tokens, with a holding valued at around $112 million.
In other news, the London-based crypto trading platform and liquidity provider, Wintermute recently announced its integration with CoinRoutes, a startup that assists crypto hedge funds and other investors in obtaining the best possible trade prices.
Through this integration, CoinRoutes clients will have increased options and flexibility in terms of accessing liquidity providers on the platform, as stated by Wintermute in a press release.
The post PackShieldAlert Cites Wintermute Exploiter Holds 28% Of $3CRV After Hack appeared first on Coin Edition.
