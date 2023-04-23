Exchange
Crypto Whale Buys $18.81M ETH Amid Recent Price Correction

Coinedition - Ikemefula Aruogu
2023-04-23 14:36
  • Lookonchain reports significant whale activity on ETH and WBTC DeFi Protocols.
  • A whale deposited 10,100 ETH into Morpho AAVE, and borrowed $11.5M stablecoins.
  • The same whale swapped $1.37 million USDT for 50 WBTC in an earlier transaction.
A crypto whale has processed a transaction by longing ETH and WBTC on the DeFi protocols, according to the onchain analyst Lookonchain. In a tweet, Lookonchain revealed the whale deposited 10100 ETH, equivalent to $18.81 million, in three transactions into Morpho AAVE, then borrowed $11.5 million of stablecoins and sent them to a wallet on Binance.
3 whales(probably the same person) are long $ETH and $WBTC on the DeFi protocols.They deposited $ETH / $WBTC into DeFi and borrowed stablecoins, then transferred stablecoins to #Binance to buy $ETH / $BTC. pic.twitter.com/Fo2QUWqVPj
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 23, 2023
Lookonchain noted the transaction happened on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after ETH dropped below $1,850 and into a support region characterized by multiple daily price tests and a significant Fibonacci level.
Spot On Chain, the onchain data analyst, identified the same whale to have swapped about $1.37 million USDT for 50 WBTC in a transaction a few hours before executing the transactions reported by Lookonchain. The whale made the swap when Bitcoin traded for $27,314.
A look at the whale’s historical trading activities showed that on March 13, 2023, the whale swapped 421,853 USDT for 20 WBTC and sold it 48 hours later for 497,504 USDT. The whale earned a profit of $75,651, reflecting a 17.9% return on interest (ROI) in the transaction.
Lookonchain’s report has attracted the attention of investors looking closer at the ETH price behavior. Some respondents suspect that the recent correction may be over, and ETH could resume the dominant uptrend which started at the beginning of the year.
ETH’s price climbed above $2,000 for the first time in 2023, reaching a yearly high of $2,140 before correcting last week amid concerns about crypto regulatory conditions by the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The price drop saw ETH lose 14.9% of its value in 5 days as it dropped into an area of significant support. Traders expect the price to bounce back and follow the year’s overall trend, especially after the network’s recent Shanghai Upgrade.
The post Crypto Whale Buys $18.81M ETH Amid Recent Price Correction appeared first on Coin Edition.
