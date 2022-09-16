SHIB Metaverse Wants to Give 10 Lands to New Account Followers

Metaverse Shiba Inu has launched its Twitter account.

The project announced a contest to give away ten lands to lucky winners.

The SHIB metaverse will feature 100,595 plots to generate passive income.

Metaverse Shiba Inu, a relatively new player in the blockchain space, focused on creating a unique metaverse experience with the help of its native token, SHIBA, has made a recent move. The project has launched its Twitter account, where it will be sharing updates on its development progress and other relevant news.

Time's running out, #SHIBARMY! Don't miss your chance to win 1 of 10 lands in our giveaway! Make sure to follow our new metaverse account @mvshib and retweet the contest post before April 30th! https://t.co/XHGCkSYKwZ — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 22, 2023

Interestingly, Metaverse Shiba Inu announced a contest to give away ten lands to lucky winners to promote the new handle. Participating crypto community members must follow the account and retweet the contest post by April 30. This contest is expected to help the project gain more visibility in the crypto community and attract more users to its metaverse platform.

The Metaverse Shibas Inu team has not disclosed further details about the contest. Still, many crypto enthusiasts eagerly participate in the giveaway as the account has gathered over 15k new followership.

Last September, SHIB unveiled a glamorous artwork concept for its Rocket Pond Metaverse project after asking the crypto community what things they would love to do or see in Rocket Pond.

Woof! another beautiful colored concept artwork has been revealed. This time Rocket Pond hits the spotlight for @ShibTheMV! We're excited to hear your thoughts! This hub is set to create an adventurous experience for the #ShibArmy.Lands available at https://t.co/56VsqOa2jt pic.twitter.com/AfArflms4H — Shib (@Shibtoken) September 16, 2022

According to an official blog post, the atmosphere of Rocket Pond is reminiscent of a mountaintop resort, the YMCA, or a KOA campground, with a combination of modern conveniences and tourist attractions. Animal life coexists with crystal-clear rivers and resort structures that rise to the mountains.

The SHIB metaverse will feature 100,595 plots of land that will be mintable by users. Landowners can generate passive income from their fields, collect in-game resources, and generate rewards.

