Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 53, the level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 53 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This suggests that the current market situation lacks any clear trend or direction. This can imply that many investors are taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding to buy or sell their cryptocurrency holdings.

A neutral sentiment may indicate that investors are moderate in their risk-taking and are cautiously optimistic about the market's potential. It can also mean that some investors are sitting on the fence, waiting for a clearer signal before making their investment decisions.

Compared to yesterday, the level of greed has seen a slight increase, from 50 to 53. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 68 and 50, indicating decreasing levels of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).



