OpenSea and Blur Face Major Drop in Users and Sales Ever Since 2021

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

OpenSea and Blur Face Major Drop in Users and Sales Ever Since 2021

TodayNFTNews - Manjul Mishra
2023-04-22 10:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • Leading NFT marketplaces OpenSea and Blur are observing a decline in total number of unique daily users and sales.
  • SeaLaunch believes that while a macro scenario has caused an impact on trading patterns, high gas prices and tax season liquidity issues are other reasons.
  • Researcher Hildobby believes that nothing great happening in the NFT space could be a strong reason.
Data from Dune has shown that NFT marketplaces have seen a decrease in daily users as well as sales in the last week.
NFT researcher SeaLaunch compiled a Dune dashboard and stated that the total number of unique users across popular markets such as OpenSea, Blur and LooksRare has fallen during the last seven days; thereby, dropping to 7,805 on April 19. Ever since July 31, 2021, the total users across marketplaces has been at the lowest for the first time. At that time, the number of unique users on both OpenSea as well as other marketplaces was 7,455.
On April 19, the same data from Dune showed sales a decrease across marketplaces in the last week with the number recorded at 16,149.
On November 9, 2021, the sales recorded were 12,910, which was the last time when such low sales were recorded.
OpenSea and Blur are going through a major fall in sales and users. According to another dashboard by SeaLaunch, Blur has suffered a shrinking number of sales this week with total sales being 5,688 on April 20. Moreover, the number of daily unique users has also declined with 1,777 unique users on April 19.
there’s been an incredible drop off in unique NFT buyers/sellers in the last week
less than 10k wallets now on all platforms
— Giancarlo (@GiancarloChaux) April 20, 2023
For OpenSea, a Dune dashboard by researcher Hildobby shows daily traders dropping over the last week with the number recorded at 10,640 on April 18. The data shows daily trader count falling below 10,000 since July 2021.
.@opensea trader count down to pre summer 2021 NFT Boom numbers
— hildobby (@hildobby_) April 20, 2023
The reason behind the decline in users and sales remains unclear. SeaLaunch believes that since there’s a noteworthy decrease in the activity across marketplaces and users both casual and professional, it seems that trading patterns are affected by a “macro scenario.” Moreover, high gas prices and tax season liquidity concerns are probable causes.
High-volume Blur airdrop farmers decreasing trading volumes besides curbing liquidity are other reasons. Furthermore, the meme coin trading frenzy with coins like PEPE in the last days is another add-on to potential reasons.
1/ Why is the Ethereum NFT Market decaying in terms of users?
Last few days were one of the worst in terms of users and sales on most NFT Marketplaces in the last 365D.
— sealaunch.xyz (@SeaLaunch_) April 20, 2023
Sharing the same thoughts, Hildobby said that he believes it’s a mix of factors though the biggest factors is probably that nothing quite interesting is going on in NFTs and the rapid increase in gas prices isn’t doing any good.
All metrics do not seem negative. For instance, trading volume in ETH across NFT marketplaces is quite stable over the last 30 days, as stated by Dune. According to SeaLaunch, in comparison to the number of daily active users across Blur and OpenSea and Blur, Uniswap has gained daily active users during the last two weeks.
The post OpenSea and Blur face major drop in users and sales ever since 2021 appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text