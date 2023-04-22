Binance Market Update (2023-04-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -2.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,125 and $28,312 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,239, down by -2.75%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SUPER , CITY , and CELR , up by 17%, 11%, and 4%, respectively.

Market movers: