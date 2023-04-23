Exchange
BTC Tumbles to 25-Day Low As APT, OKB Slump 10%: Weekend Watch

Cryptopotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-04-23 11:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin’s nosedives continued in the past 24 hours, with the cryptocurrency falling to its lowest position in April of $27,000.
Most altcoins have suffered even more. Dogecoin keeps plunging hard, while APT and OKB have dumped the most from the mid-cap alts.

Bitcoin’s April Low

The primary cryptocurrency went on a roll on April 10 when it skyrocketed to and beyond $30,000 for the first time since last June. It went on to chart its highest price point at just over $31,000 later that week on April 14.
The following week was less volatile, with BTC maintaining $30,000 for most of it. However, the landscape changed on April 19 when the asset plummeted to $29,000 in hours. The situation worsened in the next few days, with BTC first dumping to $28,000 before going all the way down to $27,100 earlier today.
The latter became the asset’s lowest price position since March 28. As of now, bitcoin still trades inches above $27,000, and it’s 3% down on the day and over 10% weekly. Its market capitalization has declined to under $530 billion after tapping $600 billion days ago. Its dominance over the alts, though, has taken a breather and is close to 46%.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

APT, OKB, DOGE Drop Hard

As it typically happens when BTC heads south, so do most alternative coins. Ethereum is a prime example. The second-largest crypto stood above $2,100 less than a week ago after the completion of the Shapella update. Since then, though, it has lost over $250 and now trades at $1,850 after losing 4% on a daily scale.
Similar drops are evident from Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Shiba Inu. Dogecoin has dumped the most from the top 10 alts, with a 7% decline. As a result, DOGE currently sits beneath $0.08.
Further losses come from Avalanche (-7%), Chainlink (-6%), ICP (-6%), FIL (-6%), GRT (-7%), and others. Aptos and OKB have plummeted the most – by over 9% each to $10 and $48, respectively.
The crypto market cap has seen another $30 billion gone and is down to $1.150 trillion. The metric has lost over $130 billion in the past few days.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post BTC Tumbles to 25-Day Low as APT, OKB Slump 10%: Weekend Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.
