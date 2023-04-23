Ukraine Set to Follow EU Steps, Adopt MiCA Regulations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ukraine Set to Follow EU Steps, Adopt MiCA Regulations

Bitcoinist - Semilore Faleti
2023-04-23 16:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ukraine has announced plans to adopt the newly passed Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations barely a day after approval by the European Union Parliament.
Being lauded as the first major comprehensive crypto regulatory framework in the world, the introduction of MiCA represents a significant step in integrating crypto assets with the world’s financial system.

Ukrainian Authorities Embrace MiCA Regulations

While Speaking on a Telegram channel on April 20, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the deputy chairman of the Tax Committee of Ukraine, expressed the intentions of the Eastern European nation to adopt the recently introduced MiCA regulations.
While applauding the EU for being the first region in the world with a systemic legislative crypto framework, Yaroslav said:
“Well, my colleagues and I from the NKCPFR (National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market) and other regulators are already working on the implementation of part of the MiCA provisions so that crypto-assets are legal in Ukraine as well.”
Ukraine has to manually implement these regulations as it is only considered a candidate state of the European Union following its membership application in February 2022.
Shedding more light on Ukraine’s plan for the MiCA regulations, Yuriy Boyko, a member of the NKCPFR, via an official post on the commission’s website said:
“This is a truly historic event, I am sure Ukraine will be one of the first countries to implement this regulation into national legislation. At the moment, the text of the draft law is almost ready, and soon, we will start discussions with the main stakeholders”.

Significance of the MiCA Regulations

Generally, the MiCA regulation is considered a major development in the crypto industry as it represents a uniform legislative framework for crypto operations within the EU.
Although these regulations are still subject to approval by the European Union Council, the impressive show of support with over 500 votes from the 705-man EU Parliament provides much optimism ahead of this final hurdle.
Following legitimization by the EU Council, the MiCA regulations are expected to come into effect as early as 2024, eliminating the need for crypto businesses operating across the EU to comply with 27 different regulatory frameworks.
Cryptocurrency in Ukraine
Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in early 2022, crypto assets have been a major source of war support for the Ukrainian people.
According to a report by Elliptic, a blockchain analytics company, Ukraine received a staggering amount of $212.1 million in crypto aid between February 2022 and February 2023.
By aligning with the EU’s new crypto policies, Ukraine shows its commitment to becoming a member state of the union in the near future.
However, more importantly, the MiCA regulations would also spur the growth of the crypto space in Ukraine, which in recent times has been quite vital to the survival of the Eastern European nation.
View full text