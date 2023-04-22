Over 30% TikTok Videos on Crypto Investments Are Misleading: Research

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Over 30% TikTok Videos on Crypto Investments Are Misleading: Research

Cointelegraph By Arijit Sarkar
2023-04-22 05:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
More than 1 out of 3 influencers on TikTok, the go-to social media platform for the young generation, have been found to post misleading videos about Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency investments in a recent study.
TikTok has been widely adopted as a video-based alternative to Google searches. However, some influencers have been found to share unvetted misinformation on the social media platform about crypto investments, often trying to convince unwary viewers to put their (or their parents) hard-earned money into loss-making cryptocurrencies.
TikTok influencers use the hashtag ‘#cryptok’ while posting crypto-related content. An analysis of over 1,161 such TikTok videos — conducted by dappGambl — revealed that over one in three videos on crypto TikToks were misleading. The research also found that merely 1 in every 10 cryptok accounts or videos contained some form of disclaimer that warned users about the risk of investments.
Out of the lot, 47% of TikTok creators were found trying to push services to make money. Mainstream influencers, including Kim Kardashian, Jake Paul and Soulja Boy were also previously accused of promoting cryptocurrencies to their millions of fans without disclosing payments received.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission forced Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million in penalties for the promotion of EthereumMax (EMAX). While TikTok influencers have a smaller reach than their mainstream counterparts, the potential financial risk for unwary investors remains equally high.
The research also found that 1 in 3 misleading videos on TikTok mention Bitcoin. Moreover, videos on TikTok sporting popular crypto-related hashtags — such as crypto, cryptok, cryptoadvice, cryptocurrency, cryptotrading and cryptoinvesting — have cumulatively churned over 6 billion views.
Viewers often oversee the ill-intent of their favorite influencers and end up trusting their content purely based on the high number of views or likes. Both new and seasoned investors are advised to do extensive research on crypto projects prior to making any form of investment.
On April 2, a $1 billion lawsuit was filed against crypto exchange Binance, its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and three crypto influencers for promoting unregistered securities.
“This is a classic example of a centralized exchange, which is promoting the sale of an unregistered security,” read the lawsuit filed by the Moscowitz Law Firm and Boies Schiller Flexner.
As Cointelegraph reported, the lawsuit alleges that “millions” of people could be eligible for damages.
View full text