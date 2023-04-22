Tron Launches New Features for Stake 2.0; Will It Have a Positive Impact

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tron Launches New Features for Stake 2.0; Will It Have a Positive Impact

BitcoinWorld - Kelvin Munene
2023-04-22 03:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Tron [TRX] failed to meet many people’s expectations with the launch of Stake 2.0 last week. The cause for the disappointment was that it was unable to expand TRX’s staking strength or the number of stakers.
However, the most recent declaration may create a reversal and deliver better news in the days ahead. JustLend DAO Mainnet has received a big upgrade, bringing with it two new Stake 2.0 features. One of the new features is called “Staked TRX,” and it allows users to obtain sTRX tokens while earning high rewards by staking TRX.
“Energy Rental” was another feature included alongside Staked TRX. The function provides a more cost-effective alternative to staking or burning energy. Furthermore, the feature allows customers to rent energy or terminate their rental at any moment.
In contrast, there is no profit from Energy Rental in traditional staking, and users must complete actions like as staking, voting, and claiming before they may receive any voting rewards. Staked TRX, on the other hand, automatically generates yields for stakers by voting with their staked TRX and renting their energy, providing higher returns and substantially simplifying staking.
These improvements may take some time to have an effect on TRX staking. At the time of publication, the scenario did not appear to be promising. According to Staking Reward data, the overall number of TRX stakes has continued to fall over the last seven days. The number of stakers has dropped by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
However, according to TRONSCAN, the overall quantity of TRX staked showed signs of recovery, with an increase. While Tron published the aforementioned improvements, the performance of its native coin was subpar. TRX’s price has dropped by more than 1.3% in the last hour, according to CoinMarketCap. It was trading at $0.06536 at the time of writing, with a market capitalization of more than $5.9 billion.
TRX’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI) both registered bearish downticks. The MACD showed a continued conflict between bulls and bears. Given TRX’s RSI and MFI, the bears were more likely to prevail.
Tron’s weighted sentiment, on the other hand, fell substantially, indicating that negative sentiments surrounding the token were dominating in the market. TRX’s popularity has also declined in the recent week, as evidenced by its dropping social volume.
The post Tron Launches New Features for Stake 2.0; Will it Have a Positive Impact appeared first on BitcoinWorld.
View full text