$SHIB Becomes More Accessible Thanks to BitPay and Ramp Network’s New Partnership

In order to give its consumers the option to buy more than 20 supported cryptocurrencies, including the Shiba Inu ($SHIB) token that was inspired by a meme, BitPay, a leading cryptocurrency payment gateway, recently announced a cooperation with London-based fintech company Ramp Network.

The partnership enables customers to purchase SHIB and other cryptocurrencies using the BitPay online or mobile application using the Ramp Network checkout, with the added convenience of quick delivery for orders made using fiat currency.

Ramp Network has been incorporated into BitPay’s platform as part of the business’s continued efforts to give its clients a variety of payment options. In the past, BitPay has collaborated with a number of payment processors, including Simplex, Wyre, and MoonPay, in an effort to meet the specific demands of its customers.

Users only need to access the BitPay app or website, choose the “buy crypto” option, and then choose from a variety of cryptocurrencies to purchase SHIB and other cryptocurrencies.

The relationship between BitPay and renowned watchmaker Hublot, which now takes SHIB as payment for its upscale timepieces, has also lately garnered news. BitPay enhanced Apple Pay compatibility for their cryptocurrency debit card in 2021.

Gucci, an Italian luxury fashion business, began taking cryptocurrency payments in numerous tokens, including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), and $SHIB, last year through a partnership with BitPay. Later, the program was expanded to accept tokens like ApeCoin ($APE), among others.

Shiba Inu was first supported by BitPay’s debit cards in December 2021. The world’s first and most well-known bitcoin payment processor for businesses, BitPay was founded in 2011.

According to CryptoGlobe, when token project Koyo proceeded with a 1.49 billion SHIB burn as part of its intention to support the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, the burn rate of SHIB recently shot over 30,00% in a 24-hour period.

The post $SHIB Becomes More Accessible Thanks to BitPay and Ramp Network’s New Partnership appeared first on BitcoinWorld.