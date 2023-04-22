Ethereum Near April Lows After Sliding 13% Since Tuesday

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Near April Lows After Sliding 13% Since Tuesday

TheTokenist - Tim Fries
2023-04-22 02:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions.
By the afternoon of April 21st, Ethereum’s price stood near $1,840 for the first time since April 8th. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency suffered a notable decline since Monday dropping more than 13% in five days, and around 5% on Friday alone. Bitcoin and multiple major cryptocurrency-related stocks performed in a similar fashion in the second half of this week.

ETH Down 13% since Monday, 5% on Friday Alone

After reaching a multi-month high of more than $2,100 on Tuesday, Ethereum went into a steep decline for the rest of the week. Over the course of the week, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency fell by more than 13%. By Friday afternoon, ETH stood near $1,840.
This week’s decline brought the cryptocurrency near its lows from early in the month and to the lowest price seen since April 8th. It also erased the gains of the rally that accompanied Ethereum’s much-anticipated “Shapella” upgrade which was successfully completed on April 12th rapidly bringing the price above $2,000.
The upgrade itself represented the latest important development in the cryptocurrency’s transition to the proof-of-stake model. The fact that it enabled unstaking caused significant fears that it would cause a downturn though that fear seemingly never materialized as the bulk of requests originated with Kraken—the exchange that was recently forced by the SEC to terminate its staking service entirely.

Bitcoin, Major Crypto Stocks Experience Similar Performance

While it is currently hard to pinpoint the exact reason for the downturn, the decrease in prices is visible across the entire digital assets industry. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been behaving very similarly to ETH and has declined a little over 10% over the course of the week barely hanging above $27,000 by Friday afternoon.
The downturn comes after a significant rally that started already in January and saw a relatively brief period of stagnation in February. The rally saw Bitcoin rise from around 16.000 on New Year’s Day to above $30,000 before this week’s decline started. Similarly, major cryptocurrency-related stocks performed very well in 2023 and entered into a steep decline several days ago.
Coinbase, for example, is 75% YTD, but 12% in the red in the previous five days. While the industry has been under significant pressure for some time with SEC’s Chair Gary Gensler recently ramping up his rhetoric by stating that most cryptocurrency firms are not compliant, this week had its fair share of disturbing news.
Earlier this week, the report that the inflation in the UK is still above 10% caused widespread concern across the markets and offers one possible explanation for the downward movement. Additionally, on Tuesday, Gary Gensler testified before Congress and further sparked fears about the future of digital assets in the US with his hawkish yet vague responses to cryptocurrency-related questions.
The post Ethereum Near April Lows After Sliding 13% Since Tuesday appeared first on Tokenist.
View full text