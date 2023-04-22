Did Vitalik Buterin's Rumored Breakup Cause Ethereum's Drop?

Vitalik Buterin has liked a tweet with intriguing lyrics, sparking speculation.

Rumors have been swirling about Vitalik's love life, with speculations of a Chinese girlfriend in the blockchain field.

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, has added a humorous tweet about the entire speculation.

Ethereum's enigmatic founder, Vitalik Buterin, recently caused a stir on Twitter with a like on a Chinese tweet by afrawang.eth. The tweet featured lyrics from Liang Jingru's renowned song, "Happy Breakup," leaving the community in speculation and intrigue.

Vitalik's love life has always been shrouded in mystery, with speculations of him dating Chinese women and indulging in hot pot dinners at Chinese restaurants. Now, with afrawang.eth, a blockchain professional, in the spotlight, rumors abound about her being Vitalik's long-rumored Chinese girlfriend.

Curious followers have flooded the tweet with inquiries about their relationship status, fueling the gossip fire.

Justin Sun Jokes About Ethereum Price Drops After Vitalik's Speculated Breakup

Interestingly, after afrawang.eth published an article on the 18th, the price of Ethereum took a tumble from its lofty height of $2,100. By the 19th, it had dipped below the $2,000 mark, hitting a low of $1,888 before rebounding to its current trading price of $1,902.

While some speculate that Vitalik’s supposed breakup may have influenced Ethereum’s price drop, there is no confirmation of the news, leaving it all as mere speculation.

In a humorous turn of events, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation. He took to Twitter and jokingly suggested that Vitalik’s breakup was to blame for the crypto market’s slump, offering to play matchmaker and introduce him to a new partner to get the crypto industry back on track.

Why You Should Care

As a key figure in the blockchain space and the founder of Ethereum, any news related to Vitalik Buterin can impact the general crypto market sentiment and investor behavior.