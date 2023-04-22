Bella Hadid NFT Co-Founder Says Partner Has 'Gone Rogue' in $77 Million Lawsuit

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bella Hadid NFT Co-Founder Says Partner Has 'Gone Rogue' in $77 Million Lawsuit

Benzinga
2023-04-22 01:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The co-founder of the startup behind last year's Bella Hadid-themed NFT collection is suing his business partner for $77 million, accusing him of having "gone rogue," stealing millions in crypto and taking control of the company.
Krzysztof Gagacki, the co-founder of online NFT game Rebase, alleged that Edmond Truong stole about $2 million in crypto in October from a wallet they both controlled, according to a 22-page document filed with a U.S. court this week. Truong has also allegedly excluded Gagacki from the company's operations, including starting talks to issue Rebase's planned token on the Arbitrum blockchain without his co-founder's knowledge.
Truong "has ousted Mr. Gagacki from their joint venture and is now holding himself out to third parties as the sole owner and decisionmaker for the Rebase app," the filing alleges.
Gagacki estimates that Rebase is worth more than $150 million and is seeking damages of at least $77 million, plus interest.
Responding to an email sent to its support address, Rebase said, "The news is not true and contains misinformation that is spreading in the market." It wasn't clear who had responded to the request for comment. When pressed on which part of the legal filing was untrue, Rebase didn't immediately reply.
Truong didn't respond to a LinkedIn message seeking comment.
The conflict among the co-founders is the latest in a young industry being led generally by younger executives with little professional experience who find themselves at odds. Umami Labs is in the midst of an internal battle and former FTX U.S. President Brett Harrison resigned last year in part as a result of a "protracted disagreement" with Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bella Hadid NFT project

Hadid launched a collection of 11,111 NFTs last year. Known as CY-B3LLA, the collection featured artwork based on 3-D scans of the U.S. supermodel's face and body. The project currently appears dormant, with its website URL dead and its Twitter account unused since October.
Hadid received about $1.5 million for her involvement in the project, according to this week's court filing.
The case is number 2:23-cv-02876 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
Read the Full Article at The Block
© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
View full text