Stronghold Digital Mining Plans Raising $10M for Buying Mining Gear

Stronghold Digital Mining is raising $10 million in private equity funding to buy Bitcoin mining hardware. The Bitcoin mining firm is investing millions in mining hardware upgrades and expansion.

In order to finance the acquisition of Bitcoin miners, Strong Digital Mining entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors to sell 9 million Class A shares and a private placement agreement with Stronghold CEO Greg Beard to sell 1 million Class A shares.

Massive Expansion Plans

Stronghold has signed a Master Sales and Purchase Agreement to purchase five thousand brand-new, cutting-edge MicroBT Whatsminer M50 miners. In addition, as announced in a news release dated April 21st, the Company will issue to the Purchasers warrants to buy 10 million Class A shares at an initial exercise price of $1.10 per share.

The firm stated:

“Gross proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be $10 million, before deducting offering expenses, and are expected to be used to acquire additional Bitcoin miners. The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on April 21, 2023.”

Furthermore, for the first 30 days following completing registration for the sale of securities, Strong Digital Mining is unable to issue stock or engage in variable-rate transactions.

Moreover, Strong Digital Mining (SDIG) shares rose by more than 4 percent in the minutes before the market opened. On Thursday, SDIG stock dropped by more than 5%, to $1. As the price of Bitcoin has risen beyond $30,000, SDIG’s share price has increased by 132% this year.