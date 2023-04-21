Ancient Bitcoin Whale Has New Activity After 10 Years

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Has New Activity After 10 Years

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-21 15:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • A Bitcoin whale that has been dormant for a decade moved 279 BTC to three new addresses.
  • In the middle of a huge wallet-draining operation targeting old wallets, some long-time crypto users are apparently moving old currency to new wallets.
When Bitcoin started to move, the whales also started to work on it. Recently, a supposed ancient whale was active after 10 years.
Today, a Bitcoin whale that has been dormant for a decade moved 279 BTC to three new addresses. On-chain analyst account Lookonchain tweeted that the wallet in issue got 1,128 BTC between October 2012 and May 2013. During such transactions, the price of BTC was about $12 and $195 per coin, respectively.
A whale with 1,128 $BTC($31.6M) that has been dormant for 10 years transferred 279 $BTC($7.8M) to 3 new addresses just now.The whale received 1,128 $BTC in October 2012 and May 2013, when prices were $12 and $195.https://t.co/2MxnVzcEMl pic.twitter.com/2GM7Oq4e2P
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 21, 2023
This transfer comes only a day after another long-dormant Bitcoin whale moved 2,071.5 BTC after nine years of dormancy.
Although the rationale for the move is unclear, some long-time crypto users are reportedly shifting old cash to new wallets in the midst of a massive wallet-draining operation apparently targeting old wallets.
In other Bitcoin-related news, the deadline for Mt. Gox creditors to furnish payback information passed earlier this month, allowing for payments to be made by Oct. 31, 2023.
Mt. Gox plans to disperse an unknown percentage of its 142,000 BTC, 143,000 BCH, and 69 billion Japanese yen holdings through BTC, BCH, and fiat payments.
According to BTC.com statistics, the Bitcoin mining difficulty reading was 48.71 trillion at block height 786,240, up 2.23% from the previous adjustment. From February 25, the difficulty level has risen in the past five modifications.
This increases the computer power necessary to mine blocks and be rewarded with Bitcoin. The more harder it is to mine Bitcoin, the more computational power is needed. Currently, BTC is trading at $28,000 and it has suffered a two-day slump. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has also just declined substantially.
BTC price chart. Source: TradingView
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text